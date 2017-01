Oct 17LARK.PL SA :

* Said on Saturday that it sold 11,401 shares representing 100 pct of share capital in its unit, Navigo Sp. z o.o. for 100,000 zlotys ($26,183)

* Sold 489 shares representing 100 pct of share capital in its unit, El2 Sp. z o.o. for 100,000 zlotys

($1 = 3.8193 zlotys)