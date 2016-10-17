Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Logo Yazilim :
* Shareholder EAS Solutions initiate the selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 6.0 million lira, or 24 percent of the share capital of the Company
* Logo Teknoloji initiates selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 1.5 million lira, or approximately 6 percent of the share capital of the Company
* In addition, EAS Solutions declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 2.0 million lira or 8% of the capital of the Company and Logo Teknoloji also declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 500,000 lira or 2% of the share capital of the Company
* EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji appoint Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Ak Yatrm Menkul Deerler as the intermediary institutions to conduct this transaction.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)