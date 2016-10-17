Oct 17 C Security Systems AB :

* Main shareholders of C Security Systems AB have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a subsidiary of company together with Stein Revelsby

* C Security Systems AB is to hold 51% and Stein Revelsby 49% stake in subsidiary

* Aim is to later conduct a private placement in subsidiary to a group of external investors, which will reduce proportion of C Security Systems AB share through dilution

* In a longer perspective, goal is to list subsidiary separately and in connection with listing distribute company's share of subsidiary pro rata to C Security Systems shareholders

Source text: bit.ly/2e1e0KW

