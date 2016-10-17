Oct 17 C Security Systems AB :
* Main shareholders of C Security Systems AB have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a
subsidiary of company together with Stein Revelsby
* C Security Systems AB is to hold 51% and Stein Revelsby 49% stake in subsidiary
* Aim is to later conduct a private placement in subsidiary to a group of external
investors, which will reduce proportion of C Security Systems AB share through dilution
* In a longer perspective, goal is to list subsidiary separately and in connection with
listing distribute company's share of subsidiary pro rata to C Security Systems shareholders
Source text: bit.ly/2e1e0KW
(Gdynia Newsroom)