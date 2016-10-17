LONDON Oct 17 ** Austria-based oil and gas
company OMV has agreed to sell to Mazarine Energy, an
oil and gas production and exploration company backed by private
equity fund Carlyle Group, 19 onshore oil fields in
Romania for an undisclosed purchase price, the companies said in
a statement.
** The transaction is expected to complete in late Q4 2016
when Mazarine Energy Romania will assume operatorship of the
fields and take on over 200 staff currently employed by OMV
Petrom.
** The 19 fields are part of a package which has been
available for transfer since 2014 as part of field portfolio
optimization. In 2015, the 19 fields had a cumulative daily
production of approximately 1,000 boe/d (representing less than
1% of OMV Petrom's daily production).
** Carlyle International Energy Partners has raised a $500
million equity line for investments in oil and gas assets.
