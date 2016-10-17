Oct 17 New York State Department of Financial Services

* "high fees and underperformance" of CRF's hedge fund investments have cost pension system $3.8 billion over last 8 yrs

* Report finds NYS comptroller-managed CRF pays "exorbitant fees for poor hedge performance"

* NY state common retirement fund for years invested pension system funds in "high-cost underperforming hedge funds"

* New York State common retirement fund for years invested pension system funds in "nontransparent private equity funds"

* Report finds comptroller's office has not put into place adequate controls to address transparency issues with system's investments in private equity

* Considering regulatory reforms for hedge fund investments,reforms proposed in report to address lack of transparency of private equity investments

* Report finds comptroller over relied on so-called "active" management by outside hedge fund managers, who charged "huge fees" Source (on.ny.gov/2dWiFKt)