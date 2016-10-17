Oct 17 International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM reports 2016 third-quarter earnings

* Q3 operating non-gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations 48 percent versus 49 percent in Q2

* Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at least $13.50

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share at least $12.23

* Q3 GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations of 46.9% versus 47.9% in Q2

* There is no change to IBM's previously-provided free cash flow guidance for FY 2016

* Qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share of $2.98; qtrly operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $3.29

* Third-Quarter revenues from company's strategic imperatives increased 16 percent year to year (up 15 percent adjusting for currency)

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $19.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cloud revenues for quarter increased 44 percent (up 42 percent adjusting for currency)

* Cloud revenues for quarter increased 44 percent (up 42 percent adjusting for currency)