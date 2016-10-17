Oct 17 International Business Machines Corp
:
* IBM reports 2016 third-quarter earnings
* Q3 operating non-gaap gross profit margin from continuing
operations 48 percent versus 49 percent in Q2
* Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19 billion
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at
least $13.50
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share at least $12.23
* Q3 GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations of
46.9% versus 47.9% in Q2
* There is no change to IBM's previously-provided free cash
flow guidance for FY 2016
* Qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share of $2.98; qtrly
operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $3.29
* Third-Quarter revenues from company's strategic
imperatives increased 16 percent year to year (up 15 percent
adjusting for currency)
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $19.00
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cloud revenues for quarter increased 44 percent (up 42
percent adjusting for currency)
* FY2016 earnings per share view $13.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
