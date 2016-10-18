UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Said on Monday the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering had ended
* Received subscriptions for a total of 1,027,494 Offer Shares
* The Subsequent Offering raised gross proceeds of about 1.54 million Norwegian crowns ($190,000)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources