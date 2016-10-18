Oct 18 Ruch Chorzow SA :

* Said on Monday that 4energy SA has its stake in the company reduced to 29.74 pct from 32.86 pct

* The reduction follows the capital increase in which Palau Sp. z o.o. acquired 1.5 mln of shares in Ruch Chorzow

* 4energy is the sole partner of Palau

