Oct 17 Faroe Petroleum Plc :
** Njord North Flank oil and gas discovery
** Announce an oil and gas discovery at Njord North Flank in
Norwegian Sea (Faroe 7.5 pct)
** Well encountered 102 metres of gross oil-bearing
reservoir in middle and lower jurassic sandstones of Ile
** Also saw 157 metres of a gross gas condensate-bearing
column in lower jurassic sandstones in Tilje formation
** Preliminary estimate of size of NF-2 discovery is between
1.3 and 18.9 mmboe for NF-2 and between 0.6 and 9.4 mmboe for
side-track NF-3
** Collectively these discoveries are equivalent to a range
of 1.9 mmboe to 28.3 mmboe (0.14 mmboe to 2.1 mmboe net to
faroe)
** Results are in line with pre-drill estimates
