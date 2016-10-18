Oct 18 Danone Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call:

* Danone's goal is still to stabilise dairy sales in Europe in 2016

* Expects group to be "in the low end of (guidance) range for top line, high end for margin" in 2016.

* Danone's guidance for 2016 is of like-like sales growth of 3-5 percent and a rise in operating margin of 50-60 basis points.

* Expects China transition to last "a few quarters"