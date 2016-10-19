PRAGUE Oct 19 The Czech car industry increased production by 7.3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2016, the Automotive Industry Association (SAP) said on Wednesday.

The factories of Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, Hyundai and TPCA - a joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot - raised their combined output to record 997,376 cars in the first nine months, the association said.

The car and car parts industry is the backbone of the highly industrialised and export-dependent central European economy.

Overall, the production of motor vehicles - including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles - surpassed 1 million at the end of September.

"The record production is supported by the growing domestic demand and predominantly the growing buying interest in Western Europe markets," SAP President Martin Jahn said in a release.

Skoda Auto maintained its pole position with 56.7 percent share, followed by Hyundai Motor with 25.6 percent and TPCA with 17.7 percent. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)