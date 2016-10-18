(Corrects Marfrig name in headline.)

Oct 18 Marfrig Global Foods SA :

* Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had upgraded the company's global rating to "BB-" with stable outlook

* The company's national rating was upgraded to "A(bra)" from "BBB+(bra)"

