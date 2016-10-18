UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Marfrig name in headline.)
Oct 18 Marfrig Global Foods SA :
* Said on Monday that Fitch Ratings had upgraded the company's global rating to "BB-" with stable outlook
* The company's national rating was upgraded to "A(bra)" from "BBB+(bra)"
Source text: bit.ly/2dYyDDW
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources