Oct 18 Nikkei

* Mobile Factory is expected to maintain full-year projection of operating profit rising 66% to 520 million yen - Nikkei

* Mobile Factory's operating profit likely doubled on the year to 460 million yen ($4.41 million) for the January-September period - Nikkei

* Sales for Mobile Factory apparently grew 19% to just shy of 1.5 billion yen for the January-September period - Nikkei Source text: