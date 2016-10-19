Oct 19 HiQ International AB

* Net sales for the third quarter total SEK 352.1 (316.6)

* Operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter is SEK 46.9 (38.7) million

* Reuters poll: HiQ Q3 net sales were seen at 351 mln SEK, EBIT at 44.5 mln SEK

* Net sales for period january - september total sek 1,199.0 (1,098.9)

* Operating profit (ebit) for first nine months is sek 151.4 (128.3)

