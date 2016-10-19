Oct 19 4fun Media SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Bridge2Fun Sp. z o.o., signed an agreement with T-Mobile Polska SA to clarify terms of cooperation between the companies

* The cooperation concerns provision of services by Bridge2Fun on communication strategy and creative services related to particular advertisement campaigns for brands, products and T-Mobile communication platforms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)