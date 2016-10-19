Oct 19 Richter Gedeon Nyrt

* Has signed an agreement with DM Bio for development and sale of biosimilar medicine trastuzumab.

* Trastuzumab designed for the treatment of an aggressive form of breast cancer as well as a form of metastatic gastric cancer.

* Richter receives exclusive distribution rights for Europe, CIS region and Latin American countries, obtains pilot technology for further development.

* Richter to make upfront payment upon signature of the contract and further milestone payments depending on the progress of the technology transfer and clinical programme.

* Further sales related royalties will be payable to DM Bio after launch of the product. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)