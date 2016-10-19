Oct 19 Richter Gedeon Nyrt
* Has signed an agreement with DM Bio for development and
sale of biosimilar medicine trastuzumab.
* Trastuzumab designed for the treatment of an aggressive
form of breast cancer as well as a form of metastatic gastric
cancer.
* Richter receives exclusive distribution rights for Europe,
CIS region and Latin American countries, obtains pilot
technology for further development.
* Richter to make upfront payment upon signature of the
contract and further milestone payments depending on the
progress of the technology transfer and clinical programme.
* Further sales related royalties will be payable to DM Bio
after launch of the product.
