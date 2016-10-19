Oct 19 Carrefour CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon tells analysts:

* 2017 capex could be around 2.4 billion euros

* Carrefour has said 2017 capex would be lower than in 2016 as it will have completed the transformation of the Dia stores this year.

* Carrefour has said 2016 capex would be 2.5-2.6 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)