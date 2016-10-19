Oct 19 Banca Popolare Dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli says:

* looks favourably at possible tie-ups with Creval and Banca Popolare di Sondrio but there is nothing on the table Creval Chairman Miro Fiordi says:

* would be good to start talks with Popolare di Sondrio over possible tie-up

* there are different possibilities for tie-ups, not only with cooperative banks and not just in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)