BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
PRAGUE Oct 19 Czech refiner Unipetrol has restarted production of the steam cracker unit at its Litvinov plant after a fire took it offline in August 2015, it said on Wednesday.
Unipetrol said seven of 10 steam cracker heaters were operating and that a return to normal production was expected later this month.
It reiterated total costs for repairs amounted to 4.1 billion crowns ($167.00 million) and lost profit reached 6.6 billion crowns. Unipetrol expects to recover both amounts from insurance. ($1 = 24.5510 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless