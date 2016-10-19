Oct 19 Banco Bradesco SA :

* Said on Tuesday it will pay own capital interest for November 2016 at a gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real ($0.0054) per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to a net value of 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share

* Record date is Nov. 1

* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Nov. 3

* Payment on Dec. 1

Source text: bit.ly/2etahkY

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)