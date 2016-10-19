BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Oct 19 Banco Bradesco SA :
* Said on Tuesday it will pay own capital interest for November 2016 at a gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real ($0.0054) per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to a net value of 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share
* Record date is Nov. 1
* Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Nov. 3
* Payment on Dec. 1
Source text: bit.ly/2etahkY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: