UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Halliburton Co
* Q3 completion and production revenue was $2.2 billion, an increase of $62 million or 3 percent from Q2
* Halliburton announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total company revenue was flat at $3.8 billion
* Drilling And Evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q3 of 2016 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $64 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Results for Q3 of 2016 of $0.01 per diluted share
* "As we look forward, we expect an increased commodity price to stimulate rig count growth"
* Qtrly results driven primarily by increased utilization in North America, as well as global cost and working capital management
* "In near term, we remain cautious around Q4 customer activity due to holiday and seasonal weather-related downtimes"
* "Eastern hemisphere continued to experience activity and pricing headwinds throughout quarter"
* Received $430 million in U.S. Tax refunds during Q3 primarily as a result of carry back of net operating losses recognized in previous periods
* For international business, expect Q4 results to come in flat compared to Q3
* "Globally, we will continue to expand our portfolio in unconventionals, mature fields and deepwater"
* "Latin America results continue to suffer from effects of restricted customer budgets, delayed projects, and rig counts at historical lows"
* "For our international business, we believe seasonal year-end sales will be minimal and customer pricing pressure will continue"
* Still maintain a long-term positive outlook on latam region and expect it to recover with improved commodity prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
