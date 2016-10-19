Oct 19 Halliburton Co

* Q3 completion and production revenue was $2.2 billion, an increase of $62 million or 3 percent from Q2

* Halliburton announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total company revenue was flat at $3.8 billion

* Drilling And Evaluation (D&E) revenue in Q3 of 2016 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $64 million, or 4%, from Q2 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Results for Q3 of 2016 of $0.01 per diluted share

* "As we look forward, we expect an increased commodity price to stimulate rig count growth"

* Qtrly results driven primarily by increased utilization in North America, as well as global cost and working capital management

* "In near term, we remain cautious around Q4 customer activity due to holiday and seasonal weather-related downtimes"

* "Eastern hemisphere continued to experience activity and pricing headwinds throughout quarter"

* Received $430 million in U.S. Tax refunds during Q3 primarily as a result of carry back of net operating losses recognized in previous periods

* For international business, expect Q4 results to come in flat compared to Q3

* "Globally, we will continue to expand our portfolio in unconventionals, mature fields and deepwater"

* "Latin America results continue to suffer from effects of restricted customer budgets, delayed projects, and rig counts at historical lows"

* "For our international business, we believe seasonal year-end sales will be minimal and customer pricing pressure will continue"

* Still maintain a long-term positive outlook on latam region and expect it to recover with improved commodity prices