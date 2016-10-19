BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors will propose a merger with ten units, which will be wholly-owned by the company until the date of operation
* The units are: BI Ribeirao Corretora de Seguros, Classic Corretora de Seguros, Europa Insurance Services Assessoria em Gestao Empresarial, Lasry Corretora de Seguros, Megler BI Corretora de Seguros, SHT Administracao e Corretora de Seguros, Umbria Administracao e Corretagem de Seguros, Umbria Insurance Services Assessoria em Gestao Empresarial, York Brukan BI Assessoria Administradora e Corretora de Seguros and Victrix Administracao e Corretagem de Seguros
* The operation is part of the company's plan to optimize corporate structure
* No new shares to be issued
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless