Oct 19 Alteco Medical AB :

* Said on Tuesday rights issue was subscribed to about 20.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million)

* Subscription rate in the issue was about 125 percent

* Company received proceeds of about 15.5 million Swedish crowns after issue costs

* Issue costs amounted to about 0.9 million crowns

($1 = 8.8408 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)