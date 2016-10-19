Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Rostelecom :
* Launches a new long-term incentive programme based on the principle of cofinancing the purchase of company shares by employees
* The Programme is set to run for 3 annual cycles, in 2017, 2018 and 2019
* Proposes that between 2.9 pct to 6.0 pct of the company's ordinary shares is dedicated to the Programme
* The vesting period is 6 months
* The Programme will be implemented through a closed-end investment fund (CEIT), which will act as an intermediary between the participants' incentive programme and the market Source text: bit.ly/2eG9SzH
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)