UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Packaging Corp Of America
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports third quarter 2016 results
* Packaging Corp Of America- Q3 containerboard production was 950,000 tons
* Packaging Corp Of America- At quarter-end, Containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.26
* Qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30
* Packaging Corp Of America- "we are on track to close acquisition of Columbus Container during Q4"
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground