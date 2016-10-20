UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20Black Pearl SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has started trilateral negotiations with Biomass Energy Project SA and Zaklady Drzewne Poldan Eksport Import (Poldan)
* The meeting was aimed at developing the concept of cooperation in the research process, implementation of wood longitudinal fragmentation technology and construction of a new device
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources