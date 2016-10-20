Oct 20Black Pearl SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has started trilateral negotiations with Biomass Energy Project SA and Zaklady Drzewne Poldan Eksport Import (Poldan)

* The meeting was aimed at developing the concept of cooperation in the research process, implementation of wood longitudinal fragmentation technology and construction of a new device

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)