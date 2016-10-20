UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Groupe Parot SA :
* Said on Wednesday it raised 6.0 million euros ($6.58 million) in its IPO
* IPO priced at 7.02 euros per share
* First day of trading Oct. 24
Source text: bit.ly/2drNwMw
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources