Oct 20Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has decided to increase its
share capital to 2.95 million zlotys ($750,369) from 0.2 million
zlotys through the issue of 27,675,000 series F shares
* The series F shares have been priced at 0.18 zloty per
share, thus the total issue value of the shares is 4.98 million
zlotys
* The rights issue date has been set at Nov. 7
* Every shareholder owning the company's shares on rights
issue date will be entitled acquire 15 new F series shares for
each share held
($1 = 3.9314 zlotys)
