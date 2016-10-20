(Adds detail)
Oct 20 Swedish media company Modern Times Group
(MTG) reported earnings just below forecasts on
Thursday, while sales in digital investment arm MTGx came in
lower than expected.
* Q3 sales totaled SEK 4,126 mln ($466.7 mln) with 7 pct
organic growth vs year-ago 3,819 mln
* Q3 operating income before one-off items was SEK 162 mln
vs year-ago 240 mln, reflecting investments in content,
expansion of MTGx, adverse FX effects and disposal of profitable
businesses
* Reuters poll: MTG Q3 sales were seen at SEK 4,132 mln,
core EBIT at SEK 172 mln
* Division MTGx Q3 sales came in at 321 mln SEK vs 382 mln
seen in Reuters poll
* MTGx Q3 operating loss at 69 mln SEK vs a 28 mln SEK loss
seen in Reuters poll
* Says maintaining guidance for accelerated sales growth and
higher profits for full year, which implies a strong Q4
performance
* CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann sees many interesting
acquisition objects within online gaming market, he tells
Reuters
* Says we continue to actively review our portfolio of
operations to ensure that we concentrate our resources on
products and businesses that offer the greatest potential for
the future
($1 = 8.8417 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)