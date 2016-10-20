** Slovakia is among five eastern European countries on the shortlist for German car components producer Schaeffler's new factory, Schaeffler Slovakia CEO Jaroslav Patka told weekly magazine Trend ** Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia also on the list ** The decision is to be made at the end of this year or early next year ** The new plant would add about 4,000 employees to some 10,000 the firm already employs in its two Slovak factories ** Slovak unit's CEO sees scope for the plant in southeastern Slovak regions where higher than national average unemployment rate --Source link: bit.ly/2drULDX -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Prague Newsroom)