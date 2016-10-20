Oct 20 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt :

* Says its unit T-Systems Magyarország Zrt has signed deal with WING Group to buy ServerInfo-Ingatlan Kft for 14.4 million euros. As a result, Magyar Telekom Group will gain ownership of the property where its data centre, the largest in Central Europe, is located.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Jason Neely)