Oct 20 HitecVision said in a statement:

* Verus Petroleum announces the acquisition of Maersk Oil North Sea UK's 9.8 pct interest in the Boa oil field

* The Boa field is a median line field between Norway and the UK and with this transaction Verus will hold 100% of the UK portion

* "After two years of working through the industry downturn this milestone acquisition trebles the company's production and sets us up for further deals over the coming months," said Verus CEO Alan Curran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)