* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Oct 20 HitecVision said in a statement:
* Verus Petroleum announces the acquisition of Maersk Oil North Sea UK's 9.8 pct interest in the Boa oil field
* The Boa field is a median line field between Norway and the UK and with this transaction Verus will hold 100% of the UK portion
* "After two years of working through the industry downturn this milestone acquisition trebles the company's production and sets us up for further deals over the coming months," said Verus CEO Alan Curran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
BOCHUM, Germany, Jan 27 Thyssenkrupp is committed to pursuing a European merger with Tata Steel as it still sees progress in Tata's efforts to free itself of a large UK pension deficit, Thyssenkrupp's chief executive said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets for $3 billion to a private equity-backed firm, several banking sources said.