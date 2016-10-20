Oct 20 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.89
* Q3 revenue $30.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.14
billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding
items
* Sees consolidated capital spending for 2016 at low end of
range of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to
2015, excluding a 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage
* Fleetmatics transaction expected to close in
fourth-quarter 2016
* Reported 442,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in
third-quarter 2016
* Sees 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016
consistent with full-year 2015
* Sees organic growth in revenues for full-year 2017
consistent with gdp growth for that year, with adjusted EPS
growth at normal levels
* Wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.04 percent in Q3
2016, a year-over-year increase of 11 basis points
* At end of Q3 2016, Verizon had 113.7 million wireless
retail connections, a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase
* Sees return, by 2018-2019, to company's credit-rating
profile prior to acquisition of Vodafone's indirect 45% interest
in Verizon Wireless in 2014
