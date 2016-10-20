UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Oct 20 Sky executives speaking at a capital markets day say:
* UK CEO: mid-single-digit growth guidance assumes we are 'relatively successful' in launching mobile, could be upside
* CFO: committed to developing uk's broadband infrastructure, including fibre as a retailer, don't feel need to own infrastructure Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control