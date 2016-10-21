Oct 20 (IFR) - After a very long wait, investors in Celon
Pharma got to see the drugmaker's shares trade up 19% on debut
last Monday.
The stock opened at Z19.28, versus Z16.33 pricing for the
Z245m (US$62.2m) IPO, pushing up slightly during the day for a
Z19.44 close. Volume was 1.78m shares, representing just under
12% of the IPO offering.
Shares dipped during the week to below Z19, but had
recovered by Friday to close at Z19.50.
Celon Pharma, which makes generic drugs focused on cancer,
neurological diseases, diabetes and other metabolic disorders,
will use the proceeds to finance its drugs pipeline.
Bookbuilding ran from September 13-20, with the retail
tranche closing a day earlier.
Mercurius Dom Maklerski was sole bookrunner.
(This story will appear in the October 22 issue of IFR
magazine; Reporting by Robert Venes)