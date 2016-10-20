UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Mr Green & Co AB :
* In order to achieve increased transparency and enhanced comparability between Mr Green and its peers, Mr Green will increase its reported geographical regions from three to four
* The new geographical regions are: the Nordics; Western Europe; Central, Eastern and Southern Europe; Rest of the World
Source text: bit.ly/2e9BKdz
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources