* Martin Midstream Partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results

* Martin Midstream Partners LP - deal for gross consideration of $107 million

* Martin Midstream Partners - also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis

* expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses