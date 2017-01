Oct 21Bossard Holding AG :

* Is further expanding its presence in the USA into the Northeast by signing an agreement to acquire Arnold Industries

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price

* Arnold Industries generates $40 million in sales annually and serves customers primarily in the electronics, telecommunications, medical technology and energy sectors

Source text - bit.ly/2eyTHPB

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)