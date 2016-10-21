UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Amadeus Corporate Business AG:
* Said on Thursday decided to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their non-par-value registered shares in i:FAO with a pro rata participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euros ($1.09) by way of a voluntary public tender offer
* Intends to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO a cash consideration for their shares in the amount estimated to be at 27.56 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources