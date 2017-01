Oct 21 ERBUD SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed a deal with Vantage Development's unit for 12.6 million zlotys ($3.2 million)

* Erbud to build a multi-family residential building in Warsaw

* The total value of contracts signed by Erbud with Vantage Development during last 12 month has exceeded 115 mln zlotys

($1 = 3.9632 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)