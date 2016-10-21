Oct 21 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month operating income 116.2 million euros ($126.51 million) versus 110.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 11.4 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Says that, based on the results at Sept. 30, it is reasonable to assume that it will achieve positive results for the current financial year, substantially in line with those of the previous year

