BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Summary:
** Deal chatter and earnings dominate another quiet day for indexes
** STOXX 600 turns negative as Wall Street seen lower
** BATS in talks to buy out remaining stake in Reynolds, both shares up
** Burberry +5.3% after Betaville reports on potential Coach merger
** Analysts keen on Europe's banks as they nearly recoup post-Brexit losses
** Regional equity funds see 37 weeks of consecutive outflows
** S&P 500 futures -0.3%
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)