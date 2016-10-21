UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Grendene SA :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay dividends totalling 76.1 million reais ($24.1 million) net, corresponding to 0.2530 real per share
* Payment as of Nov. 16
* Record date is Oct. 27
* Ex-dividend as of Oct. 28
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.1595 reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources