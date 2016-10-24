Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 QT Group Oyj :
* Net sales increased by 20.5 percent year-on-year to 23.6 million euros ($25.6 million)
* Q3 net sales increased by 11.8 percent year-on-year to 7.5 million euros
* Q3 comparable operating loss 0.8 million euros versus profit 0.7 million euros
* Estimates that full-year net sales for 2016 will show year-on-year growth of more than 15 per cent. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)