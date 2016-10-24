Oct 24 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS :

* Said on Friday signs investment credit agreement with European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for 25 million euros to be used for financing of future investment and modernization projects

* The credit has 1 year grace, 5 years maturity period and 3-month Libor+1.95 percent interest

