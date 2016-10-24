Oct 24 T-Bull SA :

* Said on Friday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange admitted to trade on NewConnect market its 448,000 series B shares

* Start of trading of the securities will take place no later than Nov. 10

* T-Bull is a new technology company that develops, produces and distributes games for mobile devices

* Tech Invest Group SA owns 166,816 of the securities which mean 15.14 pct of T-Bull's stake

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)