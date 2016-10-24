Oct 24 Broendbyernes IF Fodbold A/S :

* Will increase share capital with issue of up to 255.1 million new shares of nominal value 0.50 Danish crowns

* Price of new shares is to be 0.55 crowns per share

* New share issue gives gross proceeds of up to 140.3 million Danish crowns ($20.52 million)

* Expects minimum proceeds of 100.0 million crowns due to subscription guarantees