Oct 24 GO Internet SpA :

* Said on Saturday that, during the rights issue offer period, 4.5 million shares were subscribed, corresponding to 97.8 percent of the offer for the total value of 3.9 million euros ($4.24 million)

* Says it received pre-emption requests for 1.7 million euros, corresponding to 2.0 million shares

* Says the pre-emption requests will cover the remaining 2.2 percent of the offer which remained un-opted

* The un-opted shares will not be sufficient to cover all the pre-emption requests and will be proportionally assigned according to the shares already owned by the investors who requested them

