UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Belle International - Announcement Of Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016
* Says hy revenue rmb 19.53 billion versus rmb 19.36 billion
* Interim dividend per share rmb cents 12.00
* Hy profit attributable to company's equity holders during period under review amounted to rmb1.73 billion , an decrease of 19.7%
* Environment for group's footwear business is currently full of challenges
* Wishes to maintain active involvement in footwear, sportswear, fashion apparel
* Group is taking proactive measures to address inventory issue in footwear business
* Group is also actively making adjustments to pricing tactics and operational models to accelerate sales of new collections
* Expects to see a slightly high level of inventory in footwear business and a slightly tight level of inventory in sportswear and apparel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources