Oct 24 W Investments :

* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolved to change name to Baltic Bridge SA

* The meeting also agreed to transfer an organised part of the company, W Investment SA branch in Poznan, excluding shares of WinVentures sp. z o.o. and WinVentures sp. z o.o. S.K.A., via contribution in kind to a newly set up joint-stock company (new unit)

* W Investments will be the sole owner of the new unit

