Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 W Investments :
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolved to change name to Baltic Bridge SA
* The meeting also agreed to transfer an organised part of the company, W Investment SA branch in Poznan, excluding shares of WinVentures sp. z o.o. and WinVentures sp. z o.o. S.K.A., via contribution in kind to a newly set up joint-stock company (new unit)
* W Investments will be the sole owner of the new unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)